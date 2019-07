Share:

GUJRANWALA - A labourer died while another sustained injuries after falling from the roof of an under-construction house in Ajwa Town here on Monday. It was reported that labourers were busy working on the roof of an under-construction house when Ayaz Khan and Sohail, residents of Mardan, suddenly fell down in the street. They were rushed to DHQ Hospital where Ayaz Khan, 27, succumbed to his wounds.