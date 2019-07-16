Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organised a catalogue show on Monday in collaboration with Sri Lankan High Commission with the aim to promote interaction and give boost to bilateral trade and joint ventures. Over a dozen Sri Lankan companies took part in catalogue show.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid, LCCI Acting President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi GL Gnanatheva, Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Riaz Ahmed, Amjad Ali Jawa, Mian Zahid Javed, Aqib Asif and Rehmatullah Javed also spoke on the occasion.

Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid stressed the need of taking bilateral trade volume to the higher level. He said that Pakistan has always supported Sri Lanka to wipe-off terrorism. He said people of Sri Lanka have great honor for Pakistan. He said that Sri Lanka and Pakistan have signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) but some certain issues needed to be resolved. The Agreement should be implemented and made beneficial for both countries. GL Gnanatheva gave a brief presentation on trade and investment opportunities in Sri Lanka.

Riaz Ahmed said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have strong diplomatic and trade relations since long. He said that Sri Lankan catalogue show has been organized to explore more trade opportunities.

Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said that business community of the two countries should keep on exploring the opportunities of mutual interest. He said that business delegations comprising sector-specific participants or product-specific group of entrepreneurs should be organized regularly. He said that the business houses and diplomatic missions could always join hands to yield tangible results. He said that the LCCI was making all-out efforts to increase the volume of two-way trade.