The trailer of the much-awaited movie of the year "Superstar" is finally here!

"When stars collide!", read the tagline of the drama movie which stars Pakistan's sweetheart Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf for the first in a movie together in lead roles.

Momina & Duraid Films and HUM Films launched the trailer of the much-anticipated film of the year Superstar in a star-studded affair on Monday. The event was attended by the main leads of the film who graced the red carpet.

Mahira Khan made a dazzling appearance along with Bilal Ashraf in traditional wear along with the director and producer of the film. The red carpet was followed by an elaborate Q&A session where the cast and crew of the movie answered the questions related to the trailer.

Industry peers and artists came out to support their fellow stars at the trailer launch ceremony of the movie which included attendees like Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar, Hareem Farooq, Ali Rehman, Nadeem Baig, Zeba Bakhtiar, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira, Mani, and others.