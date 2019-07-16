Share:

LAHORE - In what is being billed as a major development, the National Accountability Bureau has decided to attach three properties and an equal number of luxury vehicles of former Punjab chief minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, after which he will not be able to sell them, official sources said here on Monday.

These properties are 96-H Model Town, Lahore, a bungalow in Donga Gali, and a house in Abbotabad.

Of the vehicles to be attached two are land cruisers and another luxury car. The sources said the former chief minister, who is now president of the PML-N, has failed to justify the means by which he acquired these assets.

The decision has been taken on the basis of a reference of assets beyond means and money laundering.

It is said that the NAB is writing letters to the Revenue Department and Excise and Taxation Department that these properties and vehicles should not be transferred to anybody else.