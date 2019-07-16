Share:

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, on the requisition submitted by opposition, convened the national assembly session today to discuss the inflation and recent arrest of PML-N senior MNA Rana Sana Ullah. The opposition has also submitted an application in the national assembly secretariat to issue production order of the arrested members for the requisitioned session of lower house of parliament. “Opposition parties have requested the speaker national assembly to issue production orders of all the arrested members of the house,” PML-N’s senior lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal shared with The Nation here on Monday. PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan was arrested this month by the ANF in a drugs case and currently on 14-day judicial remand. The joint opposition had requisitioned the National Assembly session with the signatures of about 92 opposition MNAs. According to the rules, NA speaker has to summon NA session within 14 days of requisition. The PML-N, sources said, has also planned to raise voice about the arrest of party’s supermo Nawaz Sharif. According to the submitted requisition, the opposition will also discuss inflation effect after the budget 2019-20.