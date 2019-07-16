Share:

KARACHI - Wife of Professor Ali Raza of NED University was killed at Maskan Chowrangi, with in the remits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city on Monday. The incident appeared to be a snatching bid that claimed the life of woman named Shazia.

According to police, the woman driving a vehicle was interrupted by armed pillion riders near Maskan Chowrangi. “In what looks like, the snatchers tried to took away his purse and mobile, on which she resisted and was shot in the head,” said the DIG East Amir Farooqi.

The bullet pierced through the top of the vehicle and hit her head, he said adding that she was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

A broken purse hook and a 30 bore bullet shell were found from the car of a woman, added police. Police have registered a case and started the search of victims. Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman expressed grief over the killing.

He said that such incidents are a failure on part of the law enforcing authorities and the incumbent government.

“The city has witnessed wave of violent incidents in past but from two years, the situation improved after targeted operation in the city against criminals,” he said.

He, however, said that such incidents once again raise serious questions on the performance of the law enforcing authorities in safeguarding the lives and properties of the citizens.

The JI chief condoled with the family over their loss and demanded for immediate arrest of the culprits.