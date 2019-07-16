Share:

After every major cricket tournament, a panel of cricket experts from International Cricket Council (ICC) select a team of eleven players who had performed consistently during a tournament.

Although Pakistan could not make it into the top four yet players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir ended as star performers from Pakistan's World Cup 2019 campaign. Despite of this, there wasn’t a single Pakistani player in the ICC World Cup team which is captained by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who was named player of the tournament for leading his side and for scoring 578 runs with an exceptional average of 82.57.

The ICC World Cup team is largely formed by players from Sunday’s dramatic final at Lord’s. Six of them have made the elite list.

England, who won their maiden World Cup title are the most represented with four players while runners-up the Black Caps have two. The other representatives come from the losing semi-finalists India and Australia who have two each. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is the only selected player from a non semi-finalist team just because of Shakib's brilliant performance of scoring over 600 runs and also chipping with 11 wickets in just nine games.

The complete ICC World X1 is made up of the following players:

Rohit Sharma (Ind), Jason Roy (Eng), Kane Williamson (NZ, captain), Joe Root (Eng), Shakib Al Hasan (Ban), Ben Stokes (Eng), Alex Carey (Aus, wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc (Aus), Jofra Archer (Eng), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Jasprit Bumrah (Ind).