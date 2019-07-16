Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly witnessed rumpus on Monday as the opposition strongly protested against the chair for not issuing production orders for Hamza Shehbaz and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Highly charged legislators did not allow Minister for Colonies Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan to speak despite several attempts. Whenever he tried to speak, the opposition legislators resorted to desk thumping and sloganeering. Amid chaos, the chair prorogued the session convened on the requisition of the opposition to discuss price hike and law and order situation in the province.

The session started about half an hour behind the scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

On a point of order, PML-N’s Rana Muhammad Iqbal drew attention of the chair towards the issue of production orders for under detention legislators. He said that the opposition leader should have been in the House during debate on law and order and price hike.

PML-N’s Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said that the treasury took the credit of amending assembly rules to enable Speaker to issue production orders for detained legislators. He said that the Opposition supported the treasury in amending rules. He said that treasury member Abdul Aleem Khan benefitted from production orders. Out of 110 days in detention, he said, Abdul Aleem Khan remained in the assembly for 80 days for attending meetings of four standing committees. “Aleem used to go back to jail from 10-11pm”, he claimed. He asked the treasury to take the House into confidence if there was any external pressure to keep Hamza and Slaman Rafiq behind the bars. “We will stand with you to foil the conspiracies against assembly traditions”, he said. He accused the government of giving misleading information. “Earthquake hit the country in 2005 and Shehbaz Sharif returned in 2007. PPP was in power in the centre and Assad Umar and Shafqat Mehmood were representatives of ERRA in Punjab”, he said, while raising the question that how Shehbaz Sharif embezzled funds and sent money abroad. He said that the public could not be fooled by leveling wrong allegations against PML-N President.

He said that time was not far when the sitting ministers and advisors would be behind the bars. He said that the Opposition would not allow the treasury to run the House on the dictation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Opposition resorted to sloganeering and desk thumping when Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan stood up to respond to Rana Mashood. Chohan said that Sharif family was an association of corrupt and looters. “These (Sharifs) have not even spared the poor and orphans”, he said. The Opposition continued desk thumping and full throat sloganeering, leaving no option for Chohan but to sit down.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the Opposition should show political maturity. He said that the session had been convened on the Opposition reacquisition and now it was not ready to follow own agenda. He said that the word Sicilian Mafia has been used for the PML-N leadership by higher judiciary and not the treasury. He said that issuance of production orders was prerogative of Speaker which could not be challenged at any forum.

Referring to the story published by Daily Mail, he said that allegations against Shehbaz Sharif have come from abroad and not Rawalpindi.

Amid chaos, the chair prorogued the session.