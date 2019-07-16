Share:

Pakistan has reopened its airspace for all type of civil traffic with immediate effect, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday, following nearly five months of restrictions imposed after a standoff with India in February.

"With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS (Air Traffic Service) routes," according to a notice to airmen (NOTAMS) published on the authority’s website.

Pakistan had fully closed its airspace on February 27 following the standoff with India when Indian Air Force (IAF) violated Pakistan’s airspace while blaming Pakistan for an attack on a police convoy in Pulwama in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IoK) that killed 40 Indian paramilitary police.

Partial operations at Pakistani airports resumed after tensions were eased but restrictions continued to affect many international carriers using Pakistani airspace. The airspace restrictions affected hundreds of commercial and cargo flights everyday, adding to flight time for passengers and fuel costs for airlines.

The announcement came hours after United Airlines Holdings Inc said it was extending the suspension of its flights from the United States to Delhi and Mumbai in India until October 26, citing continued restrictions of Pakistani airspace.