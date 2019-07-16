Share:

Reiterating that eradication of poverty is Prime Minister Imran Khan government’s top priority, a senior Pakistani diplomat told the United Nations Monday that Pakistan is striving hard to significantly reduce poverty in the next four years.

“Pakistan is committed to reducing poverty from 24.3 percent to 19 percent by 2023, while reducing the multidimensional poverty headcount from 38.8 per cent to 30 per cent over the same period,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said.

The Pakistani envoy made these remarks in her opening address at a side-event in connection with the 2019 High-Level Political Forum (HPLF). The event was organized by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN.