Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan thrashed Iran 11-1 in the Group B match of the West Asia Baseball Cup 2019 played in Colombo on Monday.

In the first innings, Pakistan got their offense started when Jawad Ali singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. Pakistan scored four runs in the second inning. Muhammad Haris started the game for Iran and allowed three hits and one run over three innings, striking out six and walking zero. Hossein Rahimabadi, Amir Bazhvand, Seyedjalal FarahiBozorg and Mohammad Goudarzi all had one hit to lead Iran. Pakistan had 11 hits in the game. Muhammad Zawar, Ubaid Ullah, Ali and Arsalan Jamashaid all managed multiple hits for Pakistan. Pakistan didn’t commit a single error in the field.

Umair Bhatti had 11 chances in the field, the most on the team, J Farahi scored the only run for Iran, Pakistan is placed in Group-B along with Bangladesh and Iran, while in Group-A Sri Lanka, India and Nepal.