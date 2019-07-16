Share:

On 16 and 17 July the world will be able to witness a partial lunar eclipse in many parts including Pakistan.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department all phases of partial moon eclipse will be visible in the country.

The eclipse will also be visible from much of Europe, much of Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica, according to reports.

Penumbral eclipse will begin at 23:44 PST today (16th July, 2019), while partial eclipse will begin at 01:02 PST on 17th July, 2019, the met office said.

During a lunar eclipse , the Earth casts a shadow on the Moon. This shadow has a central and outer shadow called umbra and penumbra, respectively. When the Moon completely passes through the umbra or when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are perfectly aligned, a total lunar eclipse occurs. When it partially crosses through the umbra and penumbra, we get to see a partial lunar eclipse .

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon doesn’t fall in the umbra at all and is always present in the penumbra. Naturally, a partial lunar eclipse always starts off as a penumbral lunar eclipse .

This is going to be the last lunar eclipse of year 2019 and the next lunar eclipse will occur on 10 Jan 2020, followed by three more in the same year, experts said.