KARACHI - Sindh Governor on Monday said that the government was keen to send more and more Pakistanis to Japan for skill development training.

He said this while meeting a Japanese delegation comprising members from Association For Overseas Technical Corporation and Sustainable Partnership (AOTS) on Monday at Governor House.

Employers association of Pakistan’s president Majeed Aziz was also present in the meeting who informed about the development in health sector through ESOP’s group has signed many MOUs with different countries through which a seminar will be organised on Hospitality at international level and through that seminar tourism and hostels industries will be promote.

The delegation informed the governor that Pakistanis are provided with different courses with help of Japan Government so their skills are more groomed as well as Pakistani youth are also being trained in different departments.

The delegation also informed about their desire of further investment in Pakistan while they told about the two day seminar in Karachi under the co-operation of Employers Association of Pakistan and Japanese Management Cases where 45 senior executives form the different corporations of Pakistan will be further instructed about Japan’s Management Practices.

The governor expressed the government’s desire to send more number of people to attend the training courses and the governor further informed that the country’s peace and political issues are stabled as well the situation is good for investment in the country. The country’s hub Karachi has many sectors where profits can be maximized in short time through investments especially for hardworking, intelligent and experienced people.

Imran Ismail said that positive measures are being taken to strengthen the industrial and businesses sectors so the imports and exports of the products can be made possible.