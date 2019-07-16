Share:

LAHORE : Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan has said that police training courses have been upgraded to enable the force to face challenges of modern policing.

He said that special modules on morality, ethics and public dealing have been incorporated in the basic recruit course so that officials may serve in the field in a better way.

He said that both operations and investigation wings at the police stations should be improved in accordance with smart and community policing and steps should be taken in this regard. He reiterated that training modules should be equipped with contemporary needs in order to make standard of investigation equal to international standards. The IG said that expert, intelligent and skilled investigators should be appointed instructors at school of investigation. He said that short-term refresher courses and workshops for augmenting efficiency of officials should be completed as early as possible.