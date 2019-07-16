Share:

KARACHI - In what appears to be a tit-for-tat move, the Sindh government Monday made key changes in the police department after Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh withdrew security from top PPP leaders in the province.

The Sindh government appointed Ghulam Nabi Memon as the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, replacing Amir Ahmed Shaikh. Shaikh was posted as AIG Police Operations against an existing vacancy.

The newly-appointed Karachi police chief has reputed credential on his back and had recently returned from the United Kingdom after serving officially at the Pakistani High Commission in London.

He joined the police force in 1991 and was also awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Shujaat for fighting militancy in the province during 2014-18. He has served at various posts in Punjab and Sindh province including as joint DG Intelligence Bureau (IB) from 2011-2016.

The other changes include transfer of AIG Hyderabad Region Ghulam Sarwar Jamali, who is directed to report to Services General Administration and Coordination Department.

AIG Special Branch Sindh Waliullah Dal has been posted as new AIG Hyderabad Region. Imran Yaqoob Minhas- a BPS-21 officer- is posted as AIG Special Branch Sindh.

A BPS-20 officer Farhat Ali Junejo is posted as Deputy Inspector General Police Special Branch while another BPS-20 officer Qamar uz Zaman is posted as DIG police traffic and Licensing and Training Karachi. The notification for the appointments was issued from the chief secretary office.

The sources within the provincial government confirmed that more reshuffle in the police hierarchy is expected in the coming days after the powers of transfers were given to the chief minister under the recently passed police act.

“The new changes might include changes at the district level,” he said adding that it might also go down to the changes at police station level.

On the other hand, the Inspector General of Police Sindh Kaleem Imam has directed withdrawal of what he called excessive security from the cabinet members, provincial assembly lawmakers and other leaders of the ruling Pakistan People’s Party.

Confirming the move, the PPP lawmaker Saeed Ghani said that he was provided extra security some five days back by the police authorities without any request from him, citing security concerns.

“Two days back, the five new sanctioned policemen were withdrawn, who told me that they were asked by the Inspector General of Police to withdraw and report to their headquarters,” he said.

Ghani said that he neither demanded for an extra security nor he complained anyone over the withdrawal. “It is because I believe that no one could deprive me from a day in my life and even with 50 security guards, I could not live a day longer,” he said.