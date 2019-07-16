Share:

LAHORE : The Punjab government has finalised an action plan to implement a comprehensive population welfare programme in the province.

This was stated at a briefing chaired by Provincial Population Welfare Minister Hashim Dogar and Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar here on Monday.

The Population Welfare secretary briefed the meeting about performance and structure of the department and ongoing and upcoming projects. Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister said that healthy mother and child lay foundation of a healthy society. He said the government is fully aware of the rapid population growth and has allocated more funds for population welfare in the budget this year. He said that coordination with health department must be enhanced for implementation of programmes of mother and child healthcare. The chief secretary said that concrete steps are needed to control the growing population.

“If attention is not paid to this serious issue, it would be difficult to handle the problems arising out of it in the years to come,” he said.