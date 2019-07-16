Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Seed Corporation is one of the most important organizations which are providing high quality seeds at subsidized rates to the farming community. Its mandatory to provide better environment/work place for employees of Punjab Seed Corporation. So, Managing Director and consultant should accelerate work regarding construction of new building for seed corporation, Punjab.

Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial directed this in an overview meeting of Punjab Seed Corporation. On this occasion, consultants briefed minister for agriculture about work progress regarding construction of new building. The meeting was attended by Dr Ghazanfer Ali, Deputy Managing Director, Rana Riffat Director Admin, Public Relations Shahid Qadir, Malik Ilyas Director Marketing, Deputy Director Admin Tahir Mehmood. On the occasion, the performance of Punjab Seed Corporation was appreciated by Minister for Agriculture, Punjab for providing good quality and standard seeds to the farmers. Minister for Agriculture Punjab said that Punjab Seed Corporation is performing key role to translate dream of “Green Punjab” into reality.