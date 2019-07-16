Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country, including Lahore, received rainfall of varying intensities on Monday. As a result, life came to a standstill as the city witnessed urban flooding, traffic mess and frequent power outages. Roads in major cities, including Lahore, were presenting scenes of lakes and ponds even hours after the rain stopped.

Overcast conditions, strong winds and rains caused considerable decrease in the mercury level, providing respite to people from prevailing muggy weather.

Rain-thundershower accompanied by gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir and at isolated places in Zhob, Peshawar divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

In Lahore, high velocity winds started blowing in the wee hours that followed by rains. Windstorm and wet conditions caused tripping of more than 100 Lesco feeders, putting portion of Lahore in darkness. Steady rains in the morning smashed to the ground tall claims of Wasa regarding its preparedness for monsoon. Heavy rains submerged roads and streets, not only in low-lying areas but also several posh localities, in knee deep water. It took hours to the premier sanitation agency to clear inundated rainwater.

Inundated rainwater caused massive traffic jams on a number of important arteries, including The Mall, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Sharey Fatima Jinnah, Sir Agha Khan Road. Dozens of vehicles were seen broken down in various localities. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the City.

Windstorm and rains made the weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 31 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 75 per cent.

According to the experts, a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northwards. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Local meteorological department has forecast rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls accompanied by gusty winds at scattered places in Kashmir, Islamabad, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions at at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Toba Tek Singh received 55mm rain, Lahore 40mm, Muzaffarabad 39mm, Attock 27mm, Balakot 26mm, Cherat 22mm, Garidupatta 19mm, Kakul 17mm, Pattan 16mm, Layyah 11mm, Chakwal 10mm, Jhelum and Zhob 09mm each, Murree and Mangla 08mm each, Islamabad 06mm, Joharabad 04mm, Rawalakot, Kasur and Dir 03mm each, Mandi Bahauddin 02mm, Gujrat and Malamjabba 01mm each.

