LAHORE : PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah Khan will be produced in a magisterial court today (Tuesday) on expiration of his 14-day judicial remand in a narcotics case. On July 2, the former Punjab law minister was sent to Camp Jail on a 14-day judicial remand for possessing 15 kilograms of heroin recovered from his car by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). Besides Rana Sana, the other accused sent to jail on judicial remand include Muhammad Akram, Sibtain Haider, Usman Ahmed, Asim Rustam and Umar Farooq. The court during the last hearing, Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Waqas had ordered the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to submit the challan on July 16. The ANF had not request for a physical remand of the accused as there was nothing to be recovered while the investigation was also completed.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has termed the arrest of Sanaullah a “drama” and an act of “political victimisation”. The PML-N leaders say that the episode aims merely to abase the PML-N leader as a fictitious story had been concocted to trap him.