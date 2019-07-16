Share:

LAHORE : An accountability court on Monday extended until July 20 the physical remand of Syed Insaf Ahmed, former director general of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (Nepra), involved in the misuse of authority and corruption. Special Judge Accountability Court Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings when on expiry of the remand term the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) officials produced the accused before the judge.

The NAB officials submitted a report about the investigations and requested to the court that further physical remand was required.

The NAB pleaded with the court for extension of physical remand of the accused. On the NAB request, the court extended his physical remand for another 5 days. Court directed to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term on July 20. According to NAB, Syed Insaf Ahmed was designated by Nepra for determination of electricity tariff proposed by a power firm in 2007.It said the suspect had also worked as Nepra director tariff and later as DG tariff during the same period. The suspect is accused of of misusing his authority.

He is also accused of accepting, with alleged connivance of the Nepra management, fraudulent financial and technical information on account of various cost factors in order to allow fraudulent and illegal gains on the prices of electricity tariff. The NAB says that the suspect willfully facilitated the false cost estimates submitted by the power firm.