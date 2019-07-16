Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Dera Ghazi Khan from Islamabad last evening and reviewed different matters, including cleanliness situation in DG Khan City.

He directed the administration to improve the cleanliness arrangements. Later, he presided over a meeting on development schemes at the office of DG Khan Commissioner Asadullah Faiz. The commissioner gave the chief minister a briefing about the progress made on development projects.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that timely completion of development schemes in DG Khan and other backward areas should be ensured and made it clear that he will personally monitor development projects in underdeveloped areas. He directed the officials to ensure transparency and quality of work. He said he will pay surprise visits to review facilities provided to people in different cities of the province.

The chief minister said there is no room for shirker officials and they should better quit. He said that revenue officials who have been serving at the same office for three years should be replaced. He took notice of delay in completion of development schemes and directed the officials to remove the impediments. Poor cleanliness arrangements in DG Khan and Fort Munro should be improved, he said.

The meeting was asked to explain delay in construction of a bridge, road and Rescue-1122 building in Barthi and the chief minister said that restoration of parks in Taunsa and DG Khan should be started immediately. “The PHA should also complete restoration work on entrance and exit points of DG Khan along with repair and maintenance of different roads in Taunsa and DG Khan. Along with it, identification of land for Taunsa industrial estate and matters pertaining to its establishment should be completed at the earliest. A small industrial estate project to be established at an area of 400 kanal in Taunsa will prove as a game-changer initiative,” he said.

The chief minister ordered early transfer of the gynaecology ward to its expanded building in DG Khan and publicity of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University project. He told officials to establish health camps in Koh-e-Suleman Tehsil and other far-flung areas along with provision of ambulance service. He said provision of necessary medicines to health centres must be ensured.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the tourist festival and construction of tourist resort in Koh-e-Suleman. He said the Shehr-e-Khamoshan project should be completed soon and implementation of the e-transfer policy of teachers should be ensured. He directed the DG Khan administration to take prompt steps to deal with the possible threat of flood and told the commissioner and the deputy commissioner to conduct field visits and review flood safety arrangements.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the shelter-home project in Taunsa and DG Khan Teaching Hospital. The chief minister was apprised of progress on the construction of police stations of the Border Military Police. “Availability of doctors and paramedical staff should be ensured and best facilities be arranged at Darul Amaan Model Children’s Home. I will visit teaching hospital and other institutions to see the state of affairs,” concluded the chief minister. The meeting was attended by the commissioner and other concerned officers.

RAPE-CUM-MURDER

OF MINOR GIRL

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape-cum-murder of a ten-year-old child in Batapur and sought a report from the Lahore CCPO. He ordered arrest of the accused at the earliest and said that elements involved in such a gruesome incident deserve strict punishment. He extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them that justice will be dispensed to them at every cost.

TOPPERS IN MATRIC EXAM GREETED

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the position-holder students of matriculation examination and added that toppers have brought laurels home with their hard work.

“The bright students are the precious asset of the nation and the future of Pakistan is linked with bright and hardworking students,” he said.

The parents and teachers also deserve accolades, he said. “I extend congratulations to them as well. The government will continue to work for encouragement of intelligent students and I pray to Allah Almighty that the position holders may get more successes in future,” the chief minister said.