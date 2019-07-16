Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN) - Soulja Boy has been released from prison 146 days early. The 28-year-old rapper was sentenced to eight months in jail for a probation violation earlier this year, but is now a free man after three months locked up. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) confirmed Soulja left prison in the early hours of Sunday. The LASD said the ‘Crank That’ hitmaker had been released early due to a combination of good behaviour, time served and overcrowding. In April, it was revealed Soulja had been sentenced to 240 days in jail pending a court date into his probation violation case, stemming from weapons violations.