ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index plunged by 714.14 points (02.17%) to close at 32,958 points. A total of 52,230,130 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.215 billion. Out of 292 companies, share prices of 35 companies recorded increase while 247 companies registered decrease whereas 10 companies remained stable. The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf Cement Factory with a volume of 5,546,000 shares and its price per share deceased by Rs 1.1 to Rs 22.12 followed by TRG Pakistan with a volume of 5,312,500 and its price per share also decreased by Re 1 to Rs 15.36 and K-Electric Limited (KEL) with a volume of 4,512,000 and its price per share declined by Rs 0.19 to Rs 4.