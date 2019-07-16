Share:

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said the opposition should not hide behind production orders.

While addressing the National Assembly session, the minister said that the public is fully aware and therefore demands accountability of the country’s resources which were consumed without any check and balance in the past.

The minister further said that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s 20 visits to London out of total 24 visits and former President Asif Ali Zardari’s 48 Dubai visits out of total 51 were private visits but their expenses were paid by using public money.

While referring to Khawaja Asif, the minister further added, “It apparently looks like Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif has come to Pakistan for the first time and served as defence minister in his dreams. You should hold the accountability of your leader if you have the guts."

“I am willing to be held accountable of my ten-month tenure and the opposition should do the same for its 35-40 years in power, he said."