Share:

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday took up a petition asking for an investigation into the video leak scandal involving accountability court judge Arshad Malik , who was removed from his post last week upon Islamabad High Court's request.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khosa, heard three petitions—filed by Ishtiaq Mirza, Sohail Akhtar and Tariq Hassan advocate—who appealed to the apex court for a thorough probe into the controversial video of judge Arshad Malik .

Khosa, during the hearing, observed that the controversy must be looked into as the meetings by the judge are "unusual and extraordinary". He further added that the matter is of the "judiciary's integrity".

The petitioner's counsel also requested the court to form a judicial inquiry to look into "videogate scandal".

“It would be better if a judge heads the inquiry commission,” said the counsel when asked who should lead the investigation.

On Monday, a ‘foolproof security’ was requested by the accountability judge.

Malik cited life threats to his and his family members' lives, requesting the Law Ministry to not withdraw the security protocol assigned to him.

Judge Malik, was accused by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz who released a video of him in a press conference, allegedly confessing that he convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Aziza reference.