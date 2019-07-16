Share:

LONDON - Simona Halep’s Wimbledon championship has lifted her from No. 7 to No. 4 in the WTA rankings, and runner-up Serena Williams moved up to No. 9, her best placing since returning to the tour last season after having a baby.

Coco Gauff’s magical run from a wild-card entry in qualifying all the way to the fourth round at the All England Club allowed her to move into the WTA’s top 150 on Monday. The 15-year-old American rises to No. 141 from No. 313. Another big jump came from Barbora Strycova. The 33-year-old became the oldest first-time Grand Slam semifinalist in the professional era before losing to Williams and moved up 22 places to No. 32. Strycova is No. 1 in the doubles rankings after winning that event at Wimbledon. French Open champion Ash Barty remains at No. 1 in singles.