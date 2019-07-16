Share:

HAFIZABAD - Due to indifference of doctors and paramedical staff of DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, a woman gave birth to a baby in wee hours in front of main gate of the hospital.

Parents of Musarrat Bibi protested against the irresponsible behaviour of doctors and other staff for not admitting her to the hospital. According to mother of Musarrat Bibi of Thatha Kharlan, she and other family members brought Musarrat Bibi to the emergency ward but the concerned doctor and staff refused to admit her and instead advised her to take Musarrat Bibi to a private hospital. The family members took Musarrat Bibi to a private hospital where they failed to afford doctor’s fee. They had to bring Musarrat Bibi to the DHQ Hospital but again the doctor and nurses refused to admit her and pushed them outside the emergency ward. The hapless family again took the patient for delivery to a private hospital. They just came outside of the hospital when she gave birth to a baby on roadside.

The aggrieved family and citizens protested against the inhuman attitude of the concerned doctor and the staff and demanded action against them.

ENMITY CLAIMS TWO LIVES

The longstanding hostility between Sipra group and Churera group of Khurram, Churera village flared up the night when six armed accused of Churera group allegedly raided the dera of Sipra group and shot dead two persons including a minor boy. According to the FIR, there was an enmity between the groups. Accused Imtiaz Ahmed, Sikandar, Kashid alias Kashi, Umar Daraz, Adnan and Haroon of Churera group allegedly opened fire on Sipra group.