Share:

stan’s No.1 Data Net­work, Zong 4G has partnered with Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading banks in Pakistan, to provide customized corporate voice and data services. The col­laboration will enable the bank to optimize operations for end-to-end customer experi­ences through unpar­alleled connectivity of Zong 4G. This partner­ship was formalized after signing of con­tract between Moied Javeed, Acting CEO of Zong 4G, and Iftikhar Rasul, Divisional Head General Services, Faysal Bank, in the presence of Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO, Zong 4G and Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO, Faysal Bank. With Zong’s unmatched 4G connectivity, Faysal Bank team will be able to use the fastest internet for daily operations as well as to remain connected through Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network. Zong 4G has demonstrated capabilities delivering corporate solutions and managing the communi­cation needs of corporate clientele. In his remarks, Wang Hua said our tai­lored corporate propo­sitions are enablers for digital transformation for corporations, which posi­tion them to prepare for digital future.