At least one person was killed and 11 others injured Wednesday in two airstrikes carried out on civilian settlements in northern Syria’s al-Bab region.

The strikes were carried out by a Russian warplane, according to a Syrian military opposition group.

The injured, including children, were taken to hospitals.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the site and the White Helmets civil defense group continue search and rescue work in the wreckage of the destroyed buildings.

Turkish troops and the Syrian National Army (SNA) liberated Al-Bab from the Daesh terror group in February 2017, as part of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.

The operation, which began in August of 2016 and ended in March 2017, was carried out to eliminate the terror presence along the Turkish border.