RAWALPINDI -: Four members of a family including three women were arrested by police on Wednesday after being booked for creating ruckus on Murree Road and beating a traffic warden for issuing them a fine ticket over traffic rules violation. First Information Report was registered under sections 341/353/186 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with Police Station (PS) City, they said.

The accused were arrested from Attock by police following special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, according to a police spokesman.