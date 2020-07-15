Share:

LAHORE-OPPO, a leading global smartphone brand, has introduced the new handset of A series, OPPO A92. Coming with a refreshing design and powerful settings in both hardware and software, OPPO A92 aims to deliver advanced technology in everyday usage scenarios. The A Series of OPPO is widely loved by young people around the world; OPPO A92 is built standing on user’s needs. With large capacity of 8GB RAM+128GB ROM and 5000mAh Battery, it levels up the fundamental capabilities. Together with magnificent 1080P Neo-Display and 48MP AI Quad Camera, OPPO A92 stands out as a full package, offering trendy and dynamic technologies, design and experience. “OPPO’s A Series has collected impressive popularity since its debut; OPPO A92’s launch is to further serve young group with a versatile and powerful product designed in trendy style and most updated tech features. We have noticed the remarkable market changes in the past few years. The rise of visual expression seeing in social media platform, and the technological advancement utilized in entertainment experience. We hope OPPO A92 can help the young generation to cope with the changes in their lives, find their personal expression style, and to shine at every important moment of life,” said George Long CEO of OPPO Pakistan, AED.