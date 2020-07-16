Share:

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that tending to issues of all businesses so that the nation businesses may prosper in national intrigued is best need of the officeholder government for which it is taking all out measures.

He communicated these sees whereas talking to a assignment of Pakistan Cotton Ginner Affiliation (PCGA) which called on him at Representative House in Karachi on Thursday.

The Senator Sindh said all steps are being taken to guarantee continuous control supply to the industries.

During the assembly different issues confronted by PCGA, arrangement of power to the businesses, establishment of isolated transformers and other things related to the material were examined.

Imran Ismail said that a assembly in this respect will be held with government serve for water and control after Eid.