Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Wednesday that all religious minorities living across the Pakistan were enjoying equal rights. He stated this during his visit to the David Memorial Church in Wazirabad. He said the Punjab government had provided minority empowerment package for the welfare of religious minorities and ensured effective measures to protect their rights, says a handout. The minister said that special funds had been fixed for the renovation of worship places of religious minorities and construction or repair of religious places.