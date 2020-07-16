Share:

General Secretary, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Sana Ullah Ghuman said that the effects of E-cigarettes on the human body are more dangerous than smoking.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Sana Ullah Ghuman said that the use of E-cigarettes causes various diseases in the human body, including heart, respiratory, cancer, lung and kidney diseases, despite the opinion of all medical experts and modern research coming to light.

According to research, the number of vaping or E-cigarette smokers rise from 7 million in 2011 to 41 million in 2018 all around the world. Sana Ullah Ghuman said that we appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan to secure the future of the young generation by banning e-cigarettes.

The use of e-cigarettes will not only disprove the health but also the sick society, which will degrade the country instead of developing it, he added.

The nicotine in E-cigarettes is causing heart illness, the chemicals utilized in it crush white blood cells, the utilize of e-cigarettes influences DNA, pregnancy and human cells as well as cancer, respiratory malady, neurological impairment.

However, the utilize of E-cigarettes within the younger era could be a matter of concern for guardians, Concurring to a February 24, 2020 report by the Worldwide Center for Pardoning in Tobacco Control, the deal of E-cigarettes is prohibited in 41 nations, but Pakistan is among the 66 nations where e-cigarettes are permitted to be sold, whereas our financial conditions don't allow us to squander our trade on illnesses and destructive substances, the government should be genuine.