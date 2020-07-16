Share:

LAHORE - Lahore police has arrested several accused involved in heinous crimes using modern technology and gadgets.

During same year, 92 wanted criminals involved in heinous crime were arrested with the help of Police softwares, Hotel Eye and Travel Eye.

According to data collected through Travel Eye, 14 accused were arrested this month, while an accused entitled in the murder case, 02 targeted offenders , and 07 fugitives were also got arrested in 24 hours.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that the records of 61,776 people were checked with the help of Travel Eye software, while the help of Hotel Eye software, 02 lakh 42 thousand 198 people were checked. 10,720 foreigners were also checked with the help of Hotel Eye and Travel Eye software.

92 suspects traced and detained by police with help of Hotel Eye and Travel Eye softwares

He said that while taking advantage of modern technology, action is being taken against the fugitives, court and target offender.

CCPO Lahore has ordered all SPs to tighten the noose against the dreadful criminals and said that arrest of anti-social elements should be ensured to curb crime. He directed to all SPs to hold series of weekly crime meetings.