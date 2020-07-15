Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chrissy Teigen revealed she has blocked more than one million people on Twitter after her account was ‘flooded by sick psychopaths’. Recently, the model, 34, admitted that she was ‘worried for her family’ after receiving vile attacks on Twitter from conspiracy theorists who have been bizarrely linking the model to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein since last October. Later that day, the mother-of-two said she had spent the day ‘venting and crying’ after being subjected to vile abuse on the social media platform, where she boasts 13.1million followers. She wrote: ‘I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the “just ignore them, they’re just trolls. Anyhow I’ll do my best to stop entertaining them. They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me.’