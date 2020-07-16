Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday paid a maiden visit to Kharar Buzdar, a peripheral tribal area in DG Khan, and also met with ‘Muqadmeen Jirga’ and notables.

He listened to their problems and issued directions for their solution. While talking to them, the Chief Minister assured that every problem will be solved as he was familiar with them.

He told them that ACS (South) was accompanying him to comprehend the problems of the area. “I am your brother and a custodian of your rights in Lahore”, he remarked.

Usman Buzdar announced the status of the Rural Health Centre to BHU Kharar Buzdar along with setting up a rescue centre there and the start of motorcycle rescue service.

He also announced to launch a water supply scheme to meet the water needs of the area along with setting up a Bank of Punjab branch.

While directing early completion of the construction of link roads, the CM asked to ensure transparency in the development project.

The Chief Minister informed the notables that the Southern Punjab secretariat had been set up and the allocated 33 per cent budget will be spent on the development of the area. “I want development of every backward locality. The Koh-e-Suleman area is full of natural beauty and the government is striving to promote tourism in this area.

We have a full understanding of the difficulties of the people of Balochistan and I will contact Chief Minister Balochistan for the concrete pavement of link roads being used by the people of both the provinces”, he observed. People thanked the Chief Minister for his visit.

Also, Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at Buzdar House in Taunsa in which a briefing was given to him about the ongoing development schemes. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure early completion of the public welfare projects.

The CM was told that a cricket stadium was being built in Taunsa with the amount of Rs100 million to promote sports activities.

Authorities also briefed him that Tehsil Sports Complex Shah Suleman Stadium will be completed this year with an amount of Rs35 million, while technical training institute will promote skills-based education in the youth.

The CM directed that this institute must be completed next year and announced that girls high school of Sokar Town will be given the status of a higher secondary school.

He also announced to upgrade Girls’ Middle School of Baelani as high school. “Development is the right of people living in backward areas and the government will return this right to them. The backward areas were ignored in the past but, today, they are given equal share in the journey of development”, he said.

Buzdar also went to the residence of late Sardar Ather Khan Mulghani, President Taunsa Bar Association in Sokar. He offered fateha for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

CM visits QUAID-I-AZAM Residency in Ziarat

Buzdar Wednesday visited Quaid-i-Azam’s Residency in district Ziarat of Balochistan province.

He also had a round of different sections of the Residency. He showed keen interest in the items which remained in use of the Pakistan Founder.

Expressing his profound happiness over the rehabilitation of the Residency, Usman Buzdar also extended cooperation on behalf of Punjab government for any renovation work at this historic building terming it an invaluable asset of Pakistan.

He maintained that every memorable item linked with Quaid-i-Azam was dearer to every Pakistani than his own life. He complimented that the great favour done by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the nation cannot be returned and forgotten till doomsday and commended that such great leaders are born after centuries.

CM underscored that the solution of Pakistan’s problems implied in the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

CM also met with tribal leaders and respectables of the area in Ziarat, who apprised him about their problems.

The tribal leaders while talking with Usman Buzdar expressed their great pleasure over his arrival in Balochistan. Buzdar assured them that he would resolve their problems with the cooperation of Balochistan government and Punjab will take along Balochistan in its journey to attain progress.

He said that the people of Punjab had emotional attachment with their Balochistan brethren. He disclosed that the Punjab government was establishing a Community Centre in Taftan and a hospital in Turbat with the cost of Rs 75 crore besides Punjab House in Gawadar and Technical College in Kharan. He pledged that the quota of Balochistan students in the Danish Schools and other educational institutions will be enhanced in Punjab and the Punjab government would also play a positive role for the promotion of education in Ziarat.

CM said that he would talk with CM Balochistan Jam Kamaal Khan and Provincial Minister Haji Noor Muhammad for dualising Ziarat to Loralai Road and assured that Punjab government would also extend its cooperation in this regard.

He highlighted that the federal government granted more share to Balochistan than Punjab in PSDP which was reflective of change by the PTI government.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded traditional welcome in a Balochi style by the tribal leaders and provincial ministers.

Senior officials were also present on this occasion. Also, Balochistan Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary Balochistan and senior officials warmly welcomed CM Usman Buzdar on his arrival in Ziarat.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF

DR MUSTAFA KAMAL PASHA

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Vice-Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Multan. He said that the services of Dr Kamal will be remembered for a long time. The CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.