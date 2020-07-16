Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Health Minister and Secretary about the death of a child due to polio in Ravi Town area of Lahore.

The CM directed that effective steps should be ensured for complete eradication of polio and made it clear that no leniency will be tolerated in this regard.

The line departments will have to give results through coordinated efforts as it is a collective responsibility to save the children from polio disease, the CM concluded.