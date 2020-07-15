Share:

Recently, a team of medical experts came to Wahi Pandhi, a Dadu town and conducted random sampling. The people were already doubtful about the quality of sampling and it got worse when the team made some mistakes. I was passing by the team and I witnessed that the doctors were using the same PPEs throughout the sampling procedure. For example, they were wearing the same hand gloves while conducting samples on everyone which violates and goes against the guidelines as well as risks spreading diseases further.

Such little mistakes nurture mistrust and carelessness among the masses.

ABDUL JABAR RUSTAMANI,

Wahi Pandhi.