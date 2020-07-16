Share:

Pakistan left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti, who is currently in England for the upcoming Test series, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and is currently under self-isolation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought an update from the England Cricket Board (ECB) in this regard and has said that Bhatti's case now falls under the jurisdiction of the English cricket board.

Bhatti departed for the series after two negative COVID-19 tests, and as per the PCB, tested negative again when he underwent another coronavirus test for the airline.

"Arrangements for a biosecure environment are the responsibility of the ECB," the PCB said.

Meanwhile, the PCB also notified that Harris Rauf, who previously tested positive for coronavirus, is now recovering and his recent COVID-19 test also came back negative. The PCB said that if he tests negative for the virus again, the right-arm quickie will be eligible to join the rest of the squad in England.

The board further said that Rauf is currently in a local hotel in Lahore under the supervision of the PCB medical panel.

Earlier on Wednesday, Haider Ali, Imran Khan Sr. and Bhatti, along with a masseur Malang Ali, had departed for England after testing negative for COVID-19 in back-to-back tests.

Moreover, Rauf along with Shoaib Malik, who has been granted special leave to be with his family in UAE, will be the last two squad members left to join the squad in England.