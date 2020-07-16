Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that the development of water and power sector was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s top priority. In a tweet, the minister said that construction of Diamir Bhasha Dam would guarantee protection of water requirement of the country. The initiative, he said would be a milestone in the acceleration of economic activity in the country.

He said with the launch of the project, new job opportunities would be available and millions of acres of land be irrigated. He said that welfare of the people was among the top priorities of the government.