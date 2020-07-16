Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to accelerate efforts for wheat imports.

The ECC, which met here under the chair of Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, discussed the wheat issue. In order to ensure the availability of wheat and flour in the country throughout the year and on an affordable price, the ECC directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to accelerate efforts for wheat imports.

It also directed the ministry to hold a meeting with the major importers of wheat at the earliest and come up with proposals that may indicate that what will be the expected price of the imported wheat and if there is any need for the government to allow subsidy on the product to keep the prices stable in the domestic markets.

The ministry briefed the ECC that the provincial governments and PASSCO have already achieved 79 percent of their procurement targets. More than 120 importers have so far shown interest to import wheat in the country.