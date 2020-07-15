Share:

ISLAMABAD-One of the fastest rising stars of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, Eshal Fayyaz is all set to take cinemas by storm with yet another massive project! The standout starlet has signed her next movie and the film is being helmed by ace-director, Farooq Mengal who had previously directed Hijrat.

The shooting will begin July 25 under strict SOPs due to the on-going pandemic.

The title, cast, and story of the upcoming cinematic endeavor are still a secret and the team will be announcing it all with a mighty splash once all the details are finalized.

However, Eshal is elated over bagging the opportunity to work with Farooq Mengal and told the media that her role will be extremely different from what she has done earlier.