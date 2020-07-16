ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Wednesday decided to submit the compliance report on the transfer of three provincial hospitals to the federal after consultation with the provincial governments.
The ministry has written a letter to the health secretaries of Sindh and Punjab referring to the decision of the committee formed to search a way out of transferring the hospitals to the federal government and said that the decision will be taken with the consultation of the provinces.
The Supreme Court (SC) had decided to transfer the Shaikh Zayed Post-Graduate Medical Institute Lahore, Jinnah PostGraduate Medical Center, National Institute of Child Health & National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Karachi to the federal government.
The letter said that a meeting on the subject is scheduled to be held in the office of Secretary Health tomorrow to discuss the issue.
The governments of Sindh and Punjab are requested to nominate officers well versed in the case, to attend the meeting, so that a way forward may be submitted before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
The federal government during this fiscal year had also allocated Rs14 billion to run the hospitals after taking their charge.
The provincial and federal governments were in a legal battle for the control of these hospitals which were given to provinces after the 18th amendment and the court had finally ordered to give administrative control of the hospitals to the federal government.