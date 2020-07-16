Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Nation­al Health Services (NHS) on Wednesday decided to submit the compliance report on the transfer of three provincial hos­pitals to the federal af­ter consultation with the provincial governments.

The ministry has writ­ten a letter to the health secretaries of Sindh and Punjab referring to the decision of the commit­tee formed to search a way out of transferring the hospitals to the fed­eral government and said that the decision will be taken with the consulta­tion of the provinces.

The Supreme Court (SC) had decided to transfer the Shaikh Zayed Post-Graduate Medical Institute Lahore, Jinnah PostGraduate Medical Center, National Institute of Child Health & Nation­al Institute of Cardiovas­cular Diseases, Karachi to the federal government.

The letter said that a meeting on the subject is scheduled to be held in the office of Secretary Health tomorrow to dis­cuss the issue.

The governments of Sindh and Punjab are re­quested to nominate of­ficers well versed in the case, to attend the meet­ing, so that a way for­ward may be submit­ted before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The federal govern­ment during this fiscal year had also allocated Rs14 billion to run the hospitals after taking their charge.

The provincial and fed­eral governments were in a legal battle for the control of these hos­pitals which were giv­en to provinces after the 18th amendment and the court had finally ordered to give administrative control of the hospitals to the federal government.