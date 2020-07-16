Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on a reference against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others, pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income, till September 9. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing on a corruption reference against Ishaq Dar and other co-accused. The hearing of the case was adjourned without an progress as the case record was with the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The court observed that the proceeding on the case could be moved forward once the record was returned from the IHC. The hearing of the case was then adjourned till the next date.