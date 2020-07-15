Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday disposed of a petition challenging the privatisation of Roosevelt Hotel owned by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) located in New York after Deputy Attorney General informed the court that the same is neither being sold nor privatised.

The law officer told this to a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq during the hearing of the petition filed against the privatisation of the hotel. However, the DAG added that the government intends to run the hotel through joint-venture to make it a profitable entity.

Justice Aamer remarked that whether Pakistan is facing shortage of talent and chartered accountants that the national asset is being handed over to foreigners. He added that it is not the issue of an individual rather it is matter of the national asset.

He asked that whether the PIA does not have such experienced people who could make the hotel profitable. He made it clear that the government should not keep in view the interest of a single person or a company.

The DAG said that he assured the court that merit would be maintained while carrying out joint venture to run the hotel.

He added that the interest of any person or company would not be kept in mind in this joint venture. He told the court that the hotel has been facing losses for the last two years.

Later, the IHC bench disposed of the case saying that the court would issue appropriate directions in the verdict.