ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed off a petition pertaining to the Pakistan International Airline (PIA)'s Roosevelt Hotel after the statement of federal government.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a petition seeking to stop the alleged privatization process of PIA's hotel in New York.

During the course of proceeding, the Deputy Attorney General told the bench the government had no any plan to sale or privatize the Roosevelt hotel. However, the government was working to make this national asset as profitable.

The court asked the DAG that whether there was a possibility of joint venture to run the hotel's affairs. If Pakistan had no talent that the government was taking services of a foreigner expert. Justice Farooq remarked that a national asset shouldn't be thrown away which was a usual practice.