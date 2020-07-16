Share:

India lodged on Thursday a protest to Pakistan and China over their joint efforts to construct Diamer-Bhasha Dam in disputed Kashmir.

"India strongly protest against the construction of the Diamer Basha Dam by the Pakistani government. It will lead to the submergence of a large part of the land of J&K and Ladakh. We condemn attempts by Pakistan to bring about changes in Indian territories under its illegal occupation," a spokesman for the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

The dam is part of a major hydro power plant which is being built jointly by state-run firm China Power and Pakistan Army's commercial wing, Frontier Works Organisation (FWO).

Chinese state-run firm China Power holds 70% and the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) 30% share in the consortium that will build the dam.

The foundation stone for Diamer-Bhasha Dam was laid by the then Prime Minister of Pakistan in 1998.

The project that is expected to be finished by 2028 will generate 4,500 MW electricity and provide at least 16,000 jobs.

It's likely to become the world’s highest dam and will stand at a height of 272 m with the capacity to hold eight mln acre-feet of water.