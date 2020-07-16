PESHAWAR - The management of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) in a meeting with industrialists on Wednesday assured early completion of work on independent feeder for Small Industrial Estate, Kohat Road Peshawar and end to power theft on independent line of Seal Wood Power Feeder.
A delegation of industrialists led by Maqsood Anwar, president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), met with PESCO Chief Executive Officer Engn Jabbar Khan, at Wapda house here. Khadim Hussain, General Manager PESCO, Director Kashif and Superintendent Engineer and other officials were also present on the occasion.