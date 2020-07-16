Share:

PESHAWAR - The management of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) in a meeting with industrialists on Wednesday assured early comple­tion of work on independent feed­er for Small Industrial Estate, Ko­hat Road Peshawar and end to power theft on independent line of Seal Wood Power Feeder.

A delegation of industrialists led by Maqsood Anwar, president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), met with PESCO Chief Executive Officer Engn Jabbar Khan, at Wapda house here. Kha­dim Hussain, General Manager PES­CO, Director Kashif and Superinten­dent Engineer and other officials were also present on the occasion.