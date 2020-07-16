Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood khan formally performed ground breaking of Jalozai Economic Zone (EZ) here on Wednesday.

Addressing the Ceremony, Mahmood Khan termed the ground breaking of the project in the prevailing Corona situation as of high importance and dire need of the hour and said it would prove to be a milestone achievement of the provincial government to create maximum employ­ment opportunities in the area through attracting private sector investment. He said it would also boost economic and in­dustrial activities in the region.

The Chief Minister said that interest shown by industrialists to invest in Jalo­zai EZ was highly encouraging for the real success of the project. “The provin­cial government is taking result-orient­ed steps to promote economic activi­ties in the province to provide maximum employment opportunities to the peo­ple badly affected due to the prevailing Corona situation,” Mahmood Khan re­marked adding that such other econom­ic zones would also be inaugurated in the near future in Chitral, D.I.Khan, Hat­tar etc.

He said that work on the ground break­ing of the flagship project of Rashakai Economic Zones was in final stages and its ground breaking ceremony would soon be performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that promotion of housing and construction sectors was top priority of his government and as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan concert­ed efforts were being made under a well devised plan to extend maximum facili­tation to the private sector investors in these sectors. He said the provincial gov­ernment had recently approved amend­ments in the relevant rules and regula­tions to make the cumbersome process of private investment in these sectors easier in order to attract maximum in­vestment.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government would provide locally pro­duced electricity to industrial units on low-priced rates through the newly in­troduced wheeling system to attract more and more investment.

Responding to the baseless allega­tions and criticism of opposition parties against the provincial government, he gave an open challenge to them for car­rying out inquiry into any mega project of the provincial government by any investi­gating agency of their choice and said the provincial government would come out neat and clean. He said those who were enjoying power in a province for the last fifteen year had rendered the province into ruins and advised them to focus at­tention on the well being of their people.

The Chief Minister highly lauded the efforts of Special Assistant on Industries and his entire team for making possible the ground breaking of Jalozai EZ well in time. He also expressed gratitude to for­mer chief minister Pervez Khattak for his efforts to make establishment of Jalo­zai EZ a reality.

The ceremony was also addressed by MNA Imran Khattak, Advisor to CM Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, Special Assistant to CM Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary In­dustries, CEO KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal and others. On this occasion the Chief Minister also distributed allotments let­ters of plots amongst the investors.

Jalozai Economic Zone, a game-chang­er for the area adjacent to Engineering University Campus, offers promising po­tentials to the private investors and en­terprising individuals who either intend to expand their existing business or to come up with new start ups.

Due to the availability of labour at lo­cal level, industries like pharmaceutical, food processing, construction, marble, granite, food packaging and furniture will benefit from investment in the new economic zone. The well placed Jalozai Economic Zone is connected to federal capital through M-1 Motorway, Torkham and Azakhel Dry Port which adds to its strategic strength.