PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood khan formally performed ground breaking of Jalozai Economic Zone (EZ) here on Wednesday.
Addressing the Ceremony, Mahmood Khan termed the ground breaking of the project in the prevailing Corona situation as of high importance and dire need of the hour and said it would prove to be a milestone achievement of the provincial government to create maximum employment opportunities in the area through attracting private sector investment. He said it would also boost economic and industrial activities in the region.
The Chief Minister said that interest shown by industrialists to invest in Jalozai EZ was highly encouraging for the real success of the project. “The provincial government is taking result-oriented steps to promote economic activities in the province to provide maximum employment opportunities to the people badly affected due to the prevailing Corona situation,” Mahmood Khan remarked adding that such other economic zones would also be inaugurated in the near future in Chitral, D.I.Khan, Hattar etc.
He said that work on the ground breaking of the flagship project of Rashakai Economic Zones was in final stages and its ground breaking ceremony would soon be performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
He said that promotion of housing and construction sectors was top priority of his government and as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan concerted efforts were being made under a well devised plan to extend maximum facilitation to the private sector investors in these sectors. He said the provincial government had recently approved amendments in the relevant rules and regulations to make the cumbersome process of private investment in these sectors easier in order to attract maximum investment.
Mahmood Khan said the provincial government would provide locally produced electricity to industrial units on low-priced rates through the newly introduced wheeling system to attract more and more investment.
Responding to the baseless allegations and criticism of opposition parties against the provincial government, he gave an open challenge to them for carrying out inquiry into any mega project of the provincial government by any investigating agency of their choice and said the provincial government would come out neat and clean. He said those who were enjoying power in a province for the last fifteen year had rendered the province into ruins and advised them to focus attention on the well being of their people.
The Chief Minister highly lauded the efforts of Special Assistant on Industries and his entire team for making possible the ground breaking of Jalozai EZ well in time. He also expressed gratitude to former chief minister Pervez Khattak for his efforts to make establishment of Jalozai EZ a reality.
The ceremony was also addressed by MNA Imran Khattak, Advisor to CM Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, Special Assistant to CM Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Industries, CEO KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal and others. On this occasion the Chief Minister also distributed allotments letters of plots amongst the investors.
Jalozai Economic Zone, a game-changer for the area adjacent to Engineering University Campus, offers promising potentials to the private investors and enterprising individuals who either intend to expand their existing business or to come up with new start ups.
Due to the availability of labour at local level, industries like pharmaceutical, food processing, construction, marble, granite, food packaging and furniture will benefit from investment in the new economic zone. The well placed Jalozai Economic Zone is connected to federal capital through M-1 Motorway, Torkham and Azakhel Dry Port which adds to its strategic strength.